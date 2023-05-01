National Cathedral: Ablakwa promises to release explosive documents on May 2

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has given an update on issues surrounding his exposés on the National Cathedral of Ghana project.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 5, 2023, the MP announced that he will be releasing new “explosive” documents on “scandals” associated with the construction of the National Cathedral on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.



He added that the court will rule on a contempt application filed against him by the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the cathedral.



“Kindly take note of these two significant developments happening tomorrow the 2nd of May, 2023: 1) As promised earlier, expect the first publication in a new series of explosive "National" Cathedral scandals @ 5 am.



“2) The much-anticipated Kwabena Adu Gyamfi/Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng's final judgement on his contempt application demanding that I am committed to prison is scheduled to be delivered @ 9 am,” parts of Ablakwa’s tweet read.



Background



On January 16, 2023, the MP made some allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa said a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.



Further investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre, Ablakwa stated.



Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa dug deeper in a bid to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



