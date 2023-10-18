National Cathedral Board of Trustees respond to Duncan-Williams, Eastwood Anaba's resignations

Proposed National Cathedral

The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has issued a response to the recent resignations of Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding their resignation and the concerns they raised.

On October 17, 2023, the two clergymen jointly submitted their resignations as members of the National Cathedral's Board of Trustees.



In their resignation letter addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, they pointed to growing concerns regarding transparency and accountability within the National Cathedral project and what they describe as the delay in the release of their request for a financial audit of the initiative.



In response to these claims, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, clarifies that both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba were made aware of the auditing process, including the selection of the international audit firm Deloitte to conduct the audit.



“First, following the presentation of their resolution to the January 23, 203 meeting of the Board - which Board rejected but still found its way to the media, - Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev Eastwood Anaba fully participated (by Zoom) in an emergency meeting the next day, 24th January 2023, to develop a Press release on the issue. The Press release included information on the audit, which was to be conducted by the international audit firm Deloitte '' part of the statement added.



The statement further explains that the Board of Trustees maintained constant communication regarding the auditing process through the Chairman and the Steering Committee, as well as through the Executive Director's regular reports to Board meetings.



“The Board was constantly updated on the process through the Chairman and the Steering Committee, as well as the Executive Director’s report to the meetings of the Board. For Instance, the Executive Director’s report to the June 5, 2023 meeting included the following update on the audit,” the statement added.

