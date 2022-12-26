8
National Cathedral: Bright Simons raises alarm over 'mysterious' $6m paid to consultant

Cary Summers And Ken Ofori Atta Cary Summers with Ken Ofori-Atta

The Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has claimed that the government of Ghana paid a consultant to the National Cathedral project a total of $6million.

According to him, it is unclear what has been done by this consultant, who he names as Cary Summers, to merit the amount of money as payment.

Sharing this in a tweet, Bright Simons said this is a mystery.

"As the year draws to a close, one of the mysteries that remain unexplained is what Mr. Cary Summers did to earn ~$6 million as a consultant to Ghana's 'National Cathedral," he wrote.

The Imani Vice President also questioned why the government of Ghana owes the Nehemiah Group, which has been involved in the creation, construction, and/or operations of numerous global projects over the last twenty years, one of which is Ghana's National Cathedral.

"Why does Ghana still owe his Nehemiah Group? Maybe without the GH¢80 million to share in 2023, answers will come," he added.

So far, there have been questions and doubts as to the progress of work on the $400 million project.

Details available on Wikipedia.com say that by the end of 2022, the government of Ghana had spent over $58 million on the project, with about half of it going to architect David Adjaye's firm, Adjacent & Associates.



