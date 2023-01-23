National Cathedral: Dark Forces deleted my post on Rev. Kusi Boateng - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says his initial Facebook post on Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng has been deleted by “dark forces’.

According to him, the “dark forces” accessed his account to remove the post.



This follows the alleged disappearance of the post made by the lawmaker against the preacher of the gospel who has threatened to take action against him after deflating the allegations.



The post made by Mr. Ablakwa on January 16, 2023 on the Secretary of the Trustees of the National Cathedral Rev. Kusi Boateng suddenly disappeared on the Facebook wall of the lawmaker though he is the only person who have access to the password to his Facebook page.



He However reposted the write up he claimed have been deleted but he has been accused by some netizens of editing the allegations.



“The cowardly furtive dark forces who masterminded the deletion of the mother of all cathedral scandals published here on Monday 16th January, 2023 at 5am would have to prepare to delete it a billion times because anytime they delete it, I shall repost it, as I am doing now.



“I am glad so far, the Twitter version is intact since Monday’s publication, however, if they try same on Twitter, I shall repost it there a billion times; unless the cowardly furtive dark forces block my social media accounts,” he said after he was accused by some people on Facebook for deleting the allegations himself.