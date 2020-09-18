General News

National Cathedral: Don’t vote for 'unfaithful' Akufo-Addo, he deceived God - Asafo Agyei

Deputy Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the NDC, Kwaku Asafo Agyei

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress, Kwaku Asafo Agyei has described the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as being unfaithful to God for failing to honour his pledge to build a National Cathedral in the run-up the 2016 elections.

“I can tell you emphatically that President Akufo-Addo has no credibility, he persuaded God after pledging to built a Cathedral for the Nation but has failed to do so in the four years period as president,” he noted.



The NDC stalwart who was speaking on a Kumasi based OTEC FM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, said President Akufo-Addo has failed to deliver the end of his bargain after promising to build a National Cathedral for God.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has earlier confirmed that he promised God a National Cathedral before he became president, and will redeem that pledge.



Launching the National Cathedral Fundraising Campaign on Friday, 28 December 2018 at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, President Akufo-Addo said just as pertained to Solomon’s dedication of the first temple to God as taught by the Bible, he knows that God cannot be contained in a physical edifice.



“Rather, and again like Solomon on that occasion, the building of the National Cathedral is to serve as a gesture of thanksgiving to God for his blessings, favour, grace and mercies on our nation, and to give me an opportunity to redeem a pledge I made to Him before I became President,” he said.



He stated that “President Akufo-Addo when he was campaigning for our votes in 2016 sat on our benches to eat kenkey with us. He sat in our shops to talk to us without bringing his own chair but today, even when he goes to a private wedding or funeral, he carries his chair around. Have you asked yourself who bears that cost?"





But Mr. Asafo Agyei quizzed “aside he having nothing to show for with his excessive borrowing, he has taken it upon himself to leave huge financial debt before he leaves office. This is what we are against. He and Ex-President Mahama who has must be trusted”? Someone who has blatantly deceived Lord God Almighty with fake promise and JDM who has credibility?



“It is needless for him to be carrying his chair around in a dedicated van. If you could come to our shops and eat kenkey with us on our benches, what is the rationale behind you fueling a van and locomoting your chair around?".



The NDC communicator further said Ghana cannot risk trusting a man who can trick God without warning, adding that President Akufo-Addo will delude the country again if retained in power.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.