35
MenuNews
Twi News

National Cathedral: Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents

National Cathedral Prototype.png play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
The National Cathedral project has made the headlines for wrong reasons

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eric Okyere Darko, a member of the legal team of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has been listed a trustee on registration documents of the Ghana National Cathedral in Washington DC in the United States.

This was revealed by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in his May 2 revelations on the registration processes of the project in the United States.

The MP stated in his social media post that per his checks, the registration details of the project in Ghana was different from what he got from that of the US.

Also, whiles eminent clergymen were dominant on the Board of Trustees in Ghana registration papers, in the case of the US, there were three persons.

The only common personality on both sides being Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Secretary to the National Cathedral of Ghana project.

What Ablakwa said of the other two US governors

Mr. Eric Okyere Darko was appointed to the Board of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) by President Akufo-Addo and sworn in by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on October 12, 2021 — a few months after he was listed as one of three governors of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc.

Mr. Eric Okyere Darko was also one of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyers in the recent case against Anas.

TWI NEWS

Dr. Vernon Darko on the other hand is said to be the founder and CEO of EQUIPXP® (EXP) and a small business exporter. It is not clear what his usefulness will be to a National Cathedral project.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Kumawu election: Wontumi slams Kwaku Duah over alleged sabotage
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
Related Articles: