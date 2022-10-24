4
National Cathedral Secretariat launches call centre to bridge gap between it and public

Mon, 24 Oct 2022

The National Cathedral of Ghana has established a call centre for the ongoing project.

The centre, according to Dr. Joyce Aryee, a Member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, is to deepen the relationship between the public and the National Cathedral Secretariat.

“As you already know, the project is ongoing and the call centre has become necessary as a way of deepening our relationship with the public. The ultra-modern centre is readily available to assist with information to the public on issues concerning the Cathedral, especially information on those willing to contribute towards the completion of the project,” she said.

She added that there is the need for Ghanaians to support the national project because it will bring great relevance to the country.

“The Cathedral is a historic project with great relevance for all of us as a nation and as many of us as are willing must come together to build this magnificent edifice for God and country,” she added.

The National Cathedral will be a sacred space and infrastructure for formal religious activities of the nation, such as state funerals and presidential inaugural services.

