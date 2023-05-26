11
National Cathedral: We have received only GH¢339m, not $100m – Dr Aryee

Joyce Aryee 610x375 Dr Joyce Aryee, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Joyce Aryee, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, has denied assertions that the government has sponsored the cathedral project with over $100 million.

According to her, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has, till date, supported the construction of the cathedral with only GH¢339 million and this amount was approved by the Parliament of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, Dr Joyce Aryee added that the amount the government has supported the cathedral project with from part of the seed money it promised.

“The government said it will help the board with a secretarial because we had nothing. And it also pledged to support us with seed money but didn’t state the quantum of money it will be giving us.

“So far, the money we have received as seed money from the government is GH¢339 million and this money was channelled through parliament,” she said in Twi.

