National Cathedral: Which ministry should we direct our questions to? - NDC MPs quiz

Some members of parliament from the minority have demanded which ministry is in charge of answering questions regarding the construction of the National Cathedral.

This comes after the Ministry of Works and Housing denied any knowledge of the construction of the National Cathedral, adding that the construction is not the ministry's responsibility.



Abdulai Abanga made this known after the Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo inquired about the current state of the national cathedral and the number of judges still being housed in hotels as a result of the demolition of their bungalows to pave way for the monument.



In response to these questions, Abdulai Abanga said:



"…Mr Speaker, the question relating to the national cathedral is an activity that is outside the remit of the Ministry of Works and Housing.





"Mr Speaker, the Ministry of Works and Housing has therefore written to this house in a letter on November 11, 2022, to the principal assistant and assistant clerk, and head of table office, to draw their attention to this matter," he added.



Following the deputy minister for works and housing's response, the minority MPs inquired from him (Abdulai Abanga) and the Speaker who they should direct their questions to.



Rockson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, said on the floor that there is a need for the house and the ministry to refurbish the house with answers.



"Mr Speaker, agreed that they are not the substantive ministry to answer questions on the project, but this being a house of records, if he can inform the house so that going forward, we will be able to direct the question to the appropriate ministry."



For the MP for Bawku Central, Hassan Ayariga, it is impossible to say the construction of the National Cathedral is not under Works and Housing.

"Demolition of houses to build a cathedral, work and housing is involved. If not Ministry of Works and Housing, tell us which ministry we should ask questions relating to such public works as the cathedral? Mr Speaker it has to be works," he said.



The Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, directed that the table office redirect the question to the appropriate office.







NYA/FNOQ