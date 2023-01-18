National Cathedral: You’re accomplices if you don’t resign from Board of Trustees - Sam George to clergy

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has called on the clergymen on the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana to urgently resign for the sake of their integrity.

Speaking in a GHOne TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb on January 17, 2023, the MP said that leaders of churches in Ghana have for long allowed themselves to be used by politicians to steal from the state.



He added that the clergymen, by staying on the board, are making themselves accomplices to the corruption being seen in the Cathedral project.



“To all the apostolic fathers, to our respected men and woman of faith, especially those of you who sit on the board, it is untenable, respectfully, for you to continue to sit on that board.



“Many of you gave of your youth for the propagation and establishment of the gospel, especially in the charismatic faith in our land.



“We love you and we cherish you, and it breaks our hearts that you allow crooks in government to use your face as a smoke screen to steal from the poor. You have taught us in many Sunday sermons to speak truth to authority and as your son, I make an appeal to you, the apostolic fathers to save yourselves and your dignity and disassociate yourself from the blatant stealing,” he said.



Meanwhile, details have emerged on the reasons why Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the founder and leader of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), resigned from the Board of Trustees of the Cathedral.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, the man of God resigned from the board due to many ignored concerns that were raised for years with regard to the construction of the National Cathedral.



For instance, in his resignation letter he wrote to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, President Akufo-Addo, and others, he raised concerns about the cost, design, fundraising, and location of the project, among others, but did not receive a response after writing several letters.



Dag Heward-Mills also said that questions being raised by Ghanaians on the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana are legitimate.



According to him, the public has the right to ask questions about the project because, 6 years after the construction of the project started and after using $30 million of public funds, they can only see a huge pit in the centre of Accra, citinewroom.com reports.



The remaining members of the board are:



1. Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost – Chairperson

2. Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop, Cape Coast – Vice Chairman



3. Most Rev. Bishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Anglican Archbishop Emeritus – Member



4. Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church – Member



5. Most Rev T. K. Awotwi Pratt, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church – Member



6. Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church – Member



7. Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church – Member

8. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International – Member



9. Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, Executive Director, Salt and Light Ministries – Member



10. Rev Eastwood Anaba, Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries – Member



11. Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide – Member/Secretary



12. Rev Dr Frimpong Manso, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God – Member



At the National Cathedral Secretariat, there is an appointed Executive Director known as Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah with two (2) representatives of the United States.

