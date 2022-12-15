National Cathedral budget is even more than allocation to Agric Ministry - Obiri Boahen jabs govt

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen

Lawyer and former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen says it is ridiculous and shameful how the government is keen on spending a whopping GH¢80 million to build a house for God when the ‘worshippers are hungry’.

“Who is complaining?” he questioned on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' on Wednesday.



The outspoken Lawyer wonders why top pastors who double as board members for the National Cathedral are not speaking against the reprehensible move by the Nana Addo-led administration.



Nana Obiri Boahene also questioned the National Cathedral board for their lavish trips to solicit for funds for the cathedral.

“I read somewhere in an article that they fly in first class/business class to beg for money for the construction of the cathedral. They won't sit in economy . . . who flies in style to beg and build God's House?” he asked.



“The GH¢80 million allocated for the construction of the National Cathedral is even more than the money allocated to the Agric ministry,” he bemoaned, adding that do you have to be a member of the NPP, NDC or CPP before questioning it?



"The truth of the matter is that African intelectuals are not prepared to aceept the truth, sincerity and honesty," he told McJerry Osei-Agyemang.