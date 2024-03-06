National Cathedral can't sit waste, let's complete it - Egyapa Mercer appeals

Andrew Egyapa Mercer (right) is minister-designate for the Tourism, Arts, and Culture

The Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, says he will make sure the controversial National Cathedral project is completed despite its delay.

According to him, the project if completed will generate money for the country-hence, the need for the government to release funds to see its early completion for tourism purposes.



"Unfortunately, I do not know the details of the financing positions of today. But it’s obvious, I believe to all of us that the private contributions that were expected weren’t as forthcoming. I recall that in the 2023 budget, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta requested some public funds to enable us to move the project to its conclusion, which was resisted by the House.



"But I will entreat [Parliament] to support the project because some funding has gone in there. We cannot allow it to sit the way it’s sitting. And so, if I’m given the nod, I believe that if I have an opportunity to make a presentation to you [parliament], I will urge the support of all, especially our colleagues on the minority side to support the completion of the project.

“I believe it will be a huge income generator for our country and will help in attracting visitors. If I have to present a budget for parliament for consideration, yes,” Andrew Egyapa Mercer told Parliament’s Appointments Committee during his vetting.



He is very optimistic that his leadership as a tourism minister will ensure a collective approach to the completion of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 'promise to God’.



“I sincerely believe that the National Cathedral was well intended. His Excellency the President took a position that it was something that needed to be done between the state and private faith-based organizations. And so, the state needed certain contributions. And the expectation was that the faith-based organizations were also going to make contributions to ensure that the facility was completed,” he said.