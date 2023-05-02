National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu has disclosed that an American consultant to the National Cathedral project gave an official address that leads to a warehouse.

The MP on a visit to the United States decided to dig into the affairs of the project which he has long decribed as a scandalous and sleazy project that government has used to misaapropriate state funds.



Cary Lee Summers, the said consultant gave an official address of his Nehemiah Group to the National Cathedral as: 3119 S Scenic Ave, Suite A, Springfield, MO 65807.



Ablakwa said when he visited the facility during his trip, he saw no offices but rather: "a ramshackle warehouse with the inscription: Churchill Coffee Company, Wholesale Division."



"We also decided to embark on the long travel to Springfield in Missouri where Mr. Cary Lee Summers who has been given US$6million of our money is described on the National Cathedral of Ghana website as “Consultant for the United States.”



"When we arrived at that address, there was nothing about the Nehemiah Group. We surprisingly saw quite a ramshackle warehouse with the inscription: Churchill Coffee Company, Wholesale Division.



"While I was assessing the shacky warehouse which has portions used as a gym, Mr. Cary Lee Summers stepped out of his coffee wholesale division and made it into my pictures while briskly entering his car in very casual attire (Pictures attached)" the MP wrote in a Facebook post dated May 2, 2023.

"How on earth did a Nehemiah Group address with its CEO keeping our colossal US$6million under a bankrupt economy lead us to a warehouse?" he added.



Read his full post below:







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











SARA