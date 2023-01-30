National Cathedral exposé: Leave Ablakwa alone! - Amaliba to critics

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Kingsley Amaliba, a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked critics to stop 'fighting' the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa.

Mr Ablakwa seems to be the sole crusader trying to unravel alleged rot surrounding the construction of the national cathedral.



His recent 'discovery' involved Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.



The MP accused Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, of engaging in a conflict of interest and being in possession of multiple identities among other alleged criminal dealings.

According to him, Rev. Kusi-Boateng reportedly transferred GH¢2.6million from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, a company owned by him under his second name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



This generated criticism against the MP with NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh asking him to stop seeking to be a "hero overnight"



However, Amaliba speaking in a panel discussion on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme believes Mr. Ablakwa is on the right path and that he should rather be praised.