National Cathedral has become an ‘inflammatory’ topic, it will be built - Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has described the emerging issues surrounding the National Cathedral project as inflammatory.

According to him, the government will find ways to ensure the National Cathedral is built as he (Ken Ofori-Atta) believes in the authenticity of spirituality.



“The National Cathedral has become an inflammatory topic…I believe in the authenticity of spirituality in what we do but that’s me personally and we need to find a way to make sure that the cathedral gets built… “… outside of the government, we shall find a way to get around that,” Asaaseradio.com quoted the minister as having said.



The National Cathedral has been one of the topical issues this week following some shocking revelations made by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



On Monday, January 16 the lawmaker accused the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, of engaging in activities that amount to conflict of interest and possession of multiple identities.



According to him, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng appears to be using questionable means to divert funds from the National Cathedral project.

He has since petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the matter.



In his petition, Mr Ablakwa accused Rev. Kusi-Boateng of receiving GH¢2.6 million from the National Cathedral Board, alleging that he was the same person as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



He also claimed that Rev. Kusi-Boateng used multiple passports and identification cards with different names and dates of birth.



