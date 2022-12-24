National Cathedral is an occult centre - NDC deputy general secretary claims

Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah (left), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right)

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is so keen on completing the National Cathedral of Ghana not because he wants to honour God as he has been saying.

According to her, Akufo-Addo, as suggested by Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, wants to complete the Cathedral because of a covenant he has entered that has nothing to do with God.



Speaking in an Ahotor FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the NDC deputy general secretary alleged that the National Cathedral of Ghana is only being built for occult purposes.



“… this Cathedral is not being built for God, it is for another reason. Yesterday, I listened to a tape of the president’s pastor, Rev Owusu Bempah and this made me understand that Nana Addo has used his life to enter a covenant that requires that he builds the Cathedral to save his life.



“If you observe the way NPP members are trying to promote LBGT activities, and you look at all the things that have transpired and you added what Owusu Bempah said yesterday, my conclusion is that the Cathedral is an occult centre.



“It has something to do with some occultism that if Nana Addo fails to build, they will punish him for it,” he said in Twi.

She added that her claims are the only logical explanation because if not so, the president will not set aside GH¢80 million in the 2023 budget for the construction of the Cathedral despite the fact the country is facing an economic crisis.



Meanwhile, Parliament's Trades and Industry Committee has suspended the approval process for an amount of GH¢80 million allocated for the construction of the National Cathedral.



Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who disclosed the development to Accra-based JoyNews on December 13, said the suspension will be in place till justification for the allocation is made.



“What the Committee decided was that we cannot just approve this GH¢80 million, we must know how the other GH¢339 million was spent. What did it constitute?



“The GH¢80 million you want us to approve, how did it find space in the budget line of the Ministry of Tourism when the Minister and the directors could not speak to the questions we were asking? What constitutes the GH¢80 million, they should give us a breakdown,” he stressed.

IB/WA