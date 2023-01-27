National Cathedral project becoming a ‘Cathedral of lies’ – Kofi Adams

MP for the Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Buem Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, posits trustees of the National Cathedral project have justified a section of the public naming the cathedral a ‘cathedral of lies.

With recent scandals engulfing the project and calls for its audit, the legislator says the project has ended up breeding corruption and a loot-and-share attitude.



“The cathedral is becoming and living up to names given to it by a section of the public such as ‘cathedral of lies. The justification is being made that the cathedral will be one based on lies and corruption.



The more trustees of the cathedral speak, the more Ghanaians are told things are not being done right. Anytime a group of trustees open their mouth to speak, then another set comes out to say the opposite,” he told Happy 98.9 FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



According to the legislator, most people perceive the cathedral as an establishment serving the interest of individuals and not God or the Ghanaian people.



“Trustees of the cathedral have not been fair to Ghanaians and the cathedral is living up to its reputation as a cathedral built on lies,” he reiterated while calling for an audit of the project.



The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has resolved to subject the project to a “normal statutory audit”.

This follows what the Board says are recent nagging issues that have enveloped the construction process.



It has engaged the services of an audit firm, Deloitte for the audit work to begin.



The construction of the National Cathedral has been one of the most controversial projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo administration.



Despite calls for the project to be put on hold due to prevailing economic woes, the President has on several occasions stated that nothing will stop him from ensuring that the project is completed.



The Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Rev. Kusi Boateng has also been fingered by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for having multiple identities and receiving some 2.6 million cedis for no work done.



Two members of the Board of Trustees – Founder and Leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries have called for an immediate suspension of the construction of the National Cathedral pending an audit of the project.