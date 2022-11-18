2
National Cathedral project is state-owned, not Akufo-Addo’s property – Ofori-Atta clarifies

Ken Ofori Atta.png?fit=800%2C450&ssl=1 Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said the National Cathedral is 100 per cent a state-owed project and not Akufo-Addo’s property.

According to him, it is wrong for the monument to be described as the president's property by the Minority in Parliament explaining that the project is instead under the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board.

“The National Cathedral is 100% owned by the State and is not the President’s Cathedral as described by the Proponents. Indeed, the Attorney General issued an opinion on 6th January 2022, that the National Cathedral is a state-owned company limited by guarantee, under the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board,” he told the ad hoc committee.

He also denied wrongdoing in making payment to support the Constitution in making payments to support the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

"…the next is the grounds of the proponent claiming that there have been some unconstitutional withdrawals from the consolidated funds in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 constitution supposedly for the construction of the president’s National Cathedral, Mr Co chairs that took me for a loop since I didn’t know what the president’s cathedral was.

"…I say with both humility and confidence that I have not breached the constitution in making payments to support the construction of the National Cathedral," Ken Ofori-Atta added.

NYA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
