National Cathedral project will continue despite disapproval of GH¢80m budgetary allocation – Joyce Ayree

Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, has said that the construction of the Cathedral will continue despite the disapproval of the GH¢80 million budgetary allocation for the project by Parliament.

According to her, the GH¢80 million budgetary allocation was only part of the seed money the government was using to support the construction of the Cathedral and thus its cancellation will not affect the project that much.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Aryee added that she is confident Ghanaians will contribute towards the project for its continuation.



“I think we need to explain that what Parliament did not approve of was only part of the seed money that government said it will give year by year, not the entire money needed to construct and complete the edifice.



“Every year in the budget there has been some seed money not taken from the consolidated fund … (but from) the consolidated vault... So that was going to be the seed money but it does not mean that the project cannot go on.



“Because I know you are going bring your GHC100, I’m going to give my GHC100 (and) everybody we approach who is willing,” she said.



Dr Aryee reiterated that construction of the Cathedral will be done most with voluntary contributions from Ghanaians.

