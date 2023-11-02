National Cathedral still a viable project - Executive Director

The foundation of the National Cathedral project

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, has emphasised that despite the temporary construction stall, the National Cathedral project is still active, and efforts are underway to secure historical artefacts for the cathedral's museum and gardens.

Addressing a press conference to brief members of Political Parties Outside Parliament on the progress of work, Dr Opoku-Mensah clarified that the project has not been suspended, and daily activities are ongoing.



He noted that they are actively fundraising, engaging with potential artefact donors, and working to transform the cathedral into a world-class site with historical relics.



Dr Opoku-Mensah explained that essential groundwork and preparations have been carried out, including establishing site offices, land clearance, crane installations, and the procurement and installation of construction materials.



He also debunked any misconceptions about the use of funds and emphasised the ongoing transparency of the project.

He disclosed that project updates and reports on the National Cathedral, including designs for the cathedral, Bible Museum, and biblical gardens, have been submitted to Parliament.



Dr Opoku-Mensah reaffirmed their commitment to accountability and transparency, highlighting two ongoing audits—an investigation by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and a financial audit by Deloitte and Touche to ensure that every aspect of the project is thoroughly examined.



Dr Opoku-Mensah underlined their cooperation with CHRAJ and Deloitte to address issues of conflict of interest, procurement, and financial transparency, assuring that they are committed to ensuring that the project proceeds with the necessary checks and balances to restore confidence in it.