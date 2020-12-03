National Cathedral to be completed in 3 years – Rev Kusi Boateng

Akufo-Addo together with Bishop Akrofi cutting the sod for the construction of the cathedral

Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project, Reverend Kusi Boateng, has projected that the National Cathedral Project will be completed in 3 years.

According to him, the government is on course to ensure the Cathedral is built on time dismissing claims that the project was halted due to lack of funds.



He adds that every challenge that impeded the project has been addressed including the COVID-19 travel restrictions that prevented the contractors (Rivani contractors) from entering are the country to execute the project.



Revealing the details in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse, Rev Kusi Boateng said “the main issue why the project had not started was not money because we have people that have supported us, we have people that are still supporting us and the government is also in the process of supporting us, so money is not the issue. But Covid and the challenges of appointing the contractor and all those things were the things that delayed us but now we’re really on course. The cathedral will be built.”



“Basically it was three and a half years to four years but now we’re going to do it in a record three years. If not less.” He added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the controversial National Cathedral in March 2020.



This project by President Akufo-Addo was the fulfilment of his pledge to God before the 2016 general elections as he promised to build such an edifice should he win the elections.



The actual work was expected to begin on Friday, March 6 but was put on hold which Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project, Reverend Kusi Boateng, explained was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The project has however commenced after 9 months.