3
Menu
News

National Cathedral to foster unity among Ghanaians - Rev. Joyce Aryee

Joyce Aryee E1596566481316 Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee, Member of board of trustees National Cathedral

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: www.etvghana.com

A member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, is optimistic the National Cathedral would uphold togetherness among citizens in the country.

According to her, there are several denominations in the country belonging to other faith communities, adding that “the National Cathedral would bring all of us together as one people.”

She maintained that the project would provide interdenominational space for worship possessed by citizens in the country.

“If we want to organize a national thanksgiving service, we would do it in a park but it would be better to have a large auditorium, so we have decided to do something that would belong to everyone” she furthered.

“Denominational but not national, it doesn’t belong to any denomination I know there are people who would not attend the programs of other denominations,” she told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.

She maintained that the state supports religious groups in the country despite claims by the constitution that the country is a circular nation, therefore, it would be appropriate to fund the project.

The National Cathedral project, which was proposed by the government in March 2017, will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.

It is targeted to be completed in March 2024

Source: www.etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Related Articles: