National Cathedral to hospital: 'Are there no more lands in Ghana?' - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah jabs TUC Boss

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, has slammed the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over their call for the National Cathedral to be converted into a hospital.

Addressing the 2023 May Day parade in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region under the theme: "Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Our responsibility", the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said converting the Cathedral into a hospital will serve the needs of Ghanaians better.



“The President has always said he wants to create another Notre Dame in Ghana so we can attract a lot of visitors but we disagree. In fact, comrades, it will be better to convert the project into a national hospital,” Dr Yaw Baah said.



But Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has questioned the logic of the TUC request.



He wondered why they would ask for the cathedral to be converted into a hospital, asking "are there no more lands in Ghana?"

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah cautioned the TUC to focus on matters regarding them and not meddle in issues that do not concern them.



"Let's stop this", he exclaimed.



