National Cathedral will be completed before Akufo-Addo leaves office – Secretariat

Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah, CEO, National Cathedral Secretariat Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, has said the National Cathedral is likely to be completed before President Akufo-Addo leaves office.

Speaking at a Worship and Thanksgiving Service held on Monday, January 2, 2023, to climax a three-day Christian Interdenominational Bible Reading Marathon in celebration of the vision and laying of the foundation of the National Cathedral, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah thanked the President for his consistent support for the project.

He disclosed:“…We are at a stage where we’re very confident that God helping us to quickly raise the needed funds, we will be able to complete this project in time for you to bequeath it to the Ghanaian people before you leave office.”

In an address, President Akufo-Addo reiterated that the National Cathedral is an act of Thanksgiving to God for his grace and mercies on the nation.

“Since gaining our freedom and independence from the British colonial power on 6th March 1957, Ghana has so far been spared civil war, famine, and epidemics. We’re certainly no better than the other nations in our neighbourhood who have been confronted with these challenges. But I believe that it is by the grace of God that we have been preserved.”

He indicated that the interdenominational national cathedral will largely help unify the Christian community and thereby help promote national unity and social cohesion.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has made a donation of GH¢100,000 to the project.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
