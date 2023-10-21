National Cathedral won't see the light of day, let's move on! - Kwami Sefa Kayi

Award-winning Broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi, popularly called 'Chairman General', has indicated that there is no hope for the government to complete the National Cathedral.

The Cathedral project, which commenced in the first term of the Akufo-Addo government in fulfilment of the President's pledge to God for winning the 2016 election, has hit the rocks.



Early this year, some members of the Board of Trustees on the Cathedral bowed out of the project.



Dr. Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church, and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, among others, raised concerns over the project and stepped aside.



In the latest development, the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, have also both resigned from their positions on the Board of Trustees.



They cited in a letter that their conscience and faith could not permit them to remain on the Board.



Passing a remark about the construction of the Cathedral in response to a text message on his morning show "Kokrokoo" on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi cast doubts on the Cathedral becoming a reality.

To him, it is nearly impossible that the Cathedral will be constructed and completed.



"As for the National Cathedral, it won't be successful. I mean let's move on. It's obvious that it won't see the light of day, maybe not now, maybe some other time but as it looks now, it won't come off," he stressed.







