National Chief Imam, Islamic leaders take coronavirus vaccine

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has become the latest high-profile Ghanaian to take his covid-19 vaccine.

Sheikh Sharubutu joined President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, the Asantehene and other high-profile dignitaries who have publicly taken the injection to inspire others.



The National Chief Imam was joined by his two wives, as well as other Islamic leaders at his residence for the injection.



After taking his injection and his vaccination card, Sheikh Sharubutu urged the Muslim community and the general public to cooperate with health officials and take the vaccine in the interest of everyone.

“This vaccine is God’s mercy to mankind and a solution to this pandemic which has affected humanity,” the Chief Imam said.



“Let us all cooperate and take this vaccine so that together, we can help eradicate this disease by the grace of Allah.”



The government has announced it is aiming to immunise about 20 million Ghanaians by the end of the year in an elaborate vaccination programme to eradicate the deadly Coronavirus from the country.