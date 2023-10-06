National Chief Imam leads Muslim delegation to commiserate with President Kufuor

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and former President John Agyekum Kufuor

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has led a delegation of Muslim leaders to pay a commiserating visit to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, following the death of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

The Muslim delegation included leadership of all the Islamic sects in the country, the Council of Zongo Chiefs as well as some Heads of tribal Chiefs.



The National Chief Imam prayed for Allah to grant the former President and his family the patience and strength to bear the loss of his beloved wife.



A tribute by the delegation, which was read to former President Kufuor and his family and symbolically presented to him to console him, described the former First Lady in glowing terms.



The tribute eulogised her calmness and the national reverence she earned while serving as First Lady as well as her dignified life after office.

President Kufuor, surrounded by his children, grand children, family members and other guests including the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, expressed great appreciation to the National Chief Imam and the delegation for the visit and kind words about his beloved wife whom he said he was married to for 62 years.



The former President said the visit of the national Chief Imam and his elders was a great consolation to him as it demonstrates that, indeed, his beloved wife led a good life.



Mrs. Theresa Kufuor served as First Lady of the Republic of Ghana from January 7, 2001 to January 6, 2009.