National Chief Imam visits Lema Press

A group picture of employees at Lema Press, Sheikh Armiyaw Shaibu, and Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam

Source: Joseph Allotey-Kpakpoe

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has paid a historic visit to Lema Press a world-class digital printing company located at Kokomlemle.

The National Chief Imam was accompanied by his spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyaw Shaibu, his Chief Imam’s public relations officer, Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam, his secretary, Siddiq Tanko, and many others.



Dr. Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu as part of his visit offered a special prayer calling on God to expand the businesses of Lema Press to help employ more youth.



The Managing Director of Lema Press, Zina Dassa expressed his profound gratitude to the National Chief Imam and described his visit as important.



He mentioned some good works of the company and according to him, Lema Press has the best digital poster and when people bring their order to us you don’t need to go through any stress because their services are top-notch.



“You can be sitting home, send the orders and the border is posted. We have an order number and see the border going through the process from Editing, and printing to lamination. The order will be ready for a mobile application where you can place your order, “he added.

He indicated that most of their challenges are customer relationships and they have set up a standard to offer high-quality service for all their customers.



He further said the most important thing for them as a company is that they make sure they deliver quality services to their customers.



About Lema Press:



Lema Press was established to meet the quality gap in Ghana’s printing industry. Lema Press has given Ghanaians a whole new understanding of the need to have long-lasting impressions of the things dear to them.



From stylish gold embossed wedding invitation cards to personalized birthday cards or business cards, Lema Press’ 3D digital printing services are only limited by your imagination.

Their commitment to quality is evident in the fact that the company is constantly investing in and upgrading its state-of-the-art printing equipment. With its cutting-edge printing technology, it can rapidly produce high-quality output prints that are real images of their soft copies.



Their services include mainly large format printing, digital offset, digital press and 3D printing with spot, gold and silver varnish.



The introduction of a cutting-edge 3D digital printer and accompanying 3D varnishing in spot, gold and silver, in January 2017 means that Lema Press can deliver world-class quality printing in Ghana without going to Europe or China. The 3D digital printer comes equipped with smart scanners only released in June 2016, making it the seventh of its kind globally.