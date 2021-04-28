National Constitutional week celebration starts in Kpone

April 28th has been adopted as the commencement date for the activities

The Kpone-Katamanso Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Tuesday outlined a programme for the commemoration of the 2021 National Constitution Week, which starts from April 28th to May 4th.

The celebration, which was instituted in 2001 was to ensure that the Constitution becomes a living document embossed on the minds and hearts of Ghanaians in pursuit of democracy and good governance.



April 28th has been adopted as the commencement date for the activities because that was the day a national referendum was held to endorse the Constitution in 1992.



The NCCE seeks to use the occasion to create an increased and sustained interest and participation of all Ghanaians in the democratic dispensation for the achievement of good governance, social and political stability for national unity and development.



The 2021 celebration is on the theme: “we are one Ghana first,” aimed at sensitizing the Ghanaians to focus on our identity for a common destiny.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kpone near Tema, Mr. Seth Sotie, the NCCE Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Director, said annual Constitutional Week was expected to commence from April 28th to May 4th in all 254 districts in Ghana and explained that, the Kpone-Katamanso NCCE would engage some identifiable groups such as traders, Religious bodies, Zenu Garment Makers Association, Ghana Hairdressers Association amongst other important organizations within the municipality.



According to him, the event formed part of the annual rituals of the commission to commemorate the coming to force of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana adding that it was the responsibility of the Commission to educate Ghanaians on the need to uphold the core values of democracy which was to respect the rule of law, equality of opportunity and prosperity as well as sustaining unity and national stability.



He reiterated that the NCCE would ensure that all COVID-19 safety protocols would be strictly adhered to in other to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.