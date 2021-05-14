National Dean of Presiding Members congratulate Muslims

Joseph Korto, National Dean of Presiding Members

Joseph Korto, National Dean of Presiding Members on Thursday congratulated Muslims across the country for successfully completing a month-long Ramadan (Fasting) as one of the Pillars of Islam.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, I will like to extend my heartfelt and profound wishes to the Muslim community.”



In a congratulatory message he signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Korto said they deserved commendation especially fasting and observing a pillar of the Muslim tenets in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.



“It's been days of fervent prayer and fasting to approach Allah with our supplications and as you celebrate this successful journey and pious day, may Allah fill this year and the ones ahead with happiness, peace and prosperity.”

Mr Korto however appealed to them to continue to respect all the COVID-19 protocols and support the government to spread the message to others.



The Dean of Presiding Members also cautioned them to celebrate the day devoid of using motorbikes, cars and other machines to create problems in the cities as that could become an anti-climax to the month-long fasting ritual they had gone through.



“Let us celebrate the day in peace to honour Allah that we have over the years served as our creator,” Mr Korto added.