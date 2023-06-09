National Democratic Congress, Canada chapter endorses James Gyakye Quayson

The NDC flag

Source: Wisam Suhyini Hamza, Contributor

James Gyakye Quayson's innovative politics and public service set him apart. The National Democratic Congress, Canada chapter strongly supports Quayson's MP campaign because he can make a difference. Quayson's roots make him approachable and relatable. He worked tirelessly to improve his community because he was born and raised in Ghana. His political philosophy rests on empathy and understanding.

He's well-equipped to handle his constituents' political and economic issues. Quayson has shown public service in his private sector roles. He has used his corporate experience to empower people in need and advocates maximising personal sector potential for the public good. Quayson's commitment to constituents is admirable. He has always prioritized their voices at the highest levels of power. He takes seriously his role as a parliamentarian to represent the public. His policies have focused on improving his constituents and the nation's lives. Quayson also envisions his constituents.



He thinks education, jobs, and sustainable development enhance the quality of life. His political philosophy is that investing in people, developing their skills, and giving them opportunities to succeed can change systems. He also promotes good governance and democracy. Quayson's transparency and accountability show his honesty and dedication to public service.



He understands that democracy works best when leaders are accountable to the people. His emphasis on these principles strengthens my support for his candidacy. His openness and friendliness make him the perfect representative for his constituents. His inclusiveness and consensus-building are welcome in today's polarized political climate.

James Gyakye Quayson is the MP Assin North needs. He is a good leader with a vision, stellar credentials, and unwavering commitment to his constituents, making him a formidable MP. Quayson restores our faith in democracy in a world of political cynicism. Therefore, we support a leader with the tenacity, vision, and skill to make a better future a reality.



James Gyakye Quayson for Parliament is a vote for the future.