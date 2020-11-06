National Farmers Day to honour 135 farmers nationwide

Farmers working on their farmland. File photo

Thousands of farmers from across the country have arrived in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region to participate in the 36th National Farmers Day (NFD).

About 135 gallant farmers, selected from the 16 regions, are expected to be honoured in this year's celebration on the theme "ensuring agribusiness development under COVID-19: opportunities and challenges".



The overall National Best Farmer is expected to receive a three-bedroom house at a place of his or her choice, while the first runner up and second runner up would receive a tractor with accessories and Nissan Pickup vehicle respectively.



The celebration would also honour national best farmers in Aquaculture and fisheries, livestock and Cocoa and they are expected to receive prizes ranging from Kia truck vehicles, Toyota pickup vehicle and farm tractor.



Other consolation prizes including tricycles, motorbikes, spraying machines, agro-chemicals and farm inputs would be supplied to deserving farmers.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Techiman Methodist Park around 0800 hours on Friday all was set to host President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the guest speaker.



Meanwhile, the event has created a huge economic opportunity for petty traders and food vendors in the Municipality.



There is a field day for sachet water sellers, as the demand for water at the venue increase.



Many young boys and girls in the Municipality have also taken advantage of the celebration to cash in and were sighted selling sachet water and other consumables.