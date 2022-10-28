National Festival of Arts, Culture 2022 officially launched in Cape Coast

Chiefs launching the 60th anniversary of National Festival of Arts and Culture

The 60th-anniversary celebration of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) was launched on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Center for National Culture (CNC) in Cape Coast.

The National Festival of Arts & Culture is an annual cultural event organized by the National Commission on Culture under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture geared towards promoting our cultural diversity and ensuring peace and unity among all citizens.



As part of Central Region’s preparation to host the 60th Anniversary Celebration of the National Festival of Arts & Culture which forms part of the December in Ghana tourism activities, a regional launch, and inauguration of Local Organizing Committees were held in Cape Coast the regional capital.



The regional launch and inauguration of the local organizing committee was chaired by the Vice President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, and co-chaired by Osaabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area.



Delivering their acceptance speech, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X commended the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Marigold Assan for her good work in lobbying for a series of National events to be hosted in the region which had a positive impact on the economic transformation of the region.



He urged the officers of the Regional Coordinating Council, National Commission on Culture, and the Center for National Culture as well as the local organizing committee to work effortlessly in making the NAFAC@60 a success.



The Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaabarima Kwesi Atta II also advised inhabitants of Cape Coast to be proactive and hold National events of this nature in high esteem since it helps to protect the city to attract several international opportunities for the region. He assured his inhabitants that, the 60th-anniversary celebration will be the best among all the NAFAC celebrations.



Addressing the gathering, the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Marigold Assan who also graced the occasion together with her entourage appealed emotionally to the people of Cape Coast and Central region to ignore their political differences and work together to protect the developmental initiatives being implemented by the government in the region.



She emphasized that Central Region is blessed with numerous resources and opportunities which need the support, enthusiasm, and ideas of all to help in their exploitation towards the development of the region. She encouraged the local organizing committee to work hard to ensure that the forthcoming NAFAC@60 becomes the best event hosted in the region.

Unveiling the official banner for the 60th-anniversary celebration of NAFAC, the Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, Madam Janet Edna Nyame Stated emphatically that, when we invest in our rich Ghanaian culture and promote it well for global attention, it will attract numerous foreign investments into our economy through the tourism sector and this is one of the reasons for the establishment of the annual arts and cultural Festival.



The theme for this year’s program focuses on; "Reviving Patriotism, Peace, and Unity Through Cultural Diversity For Sustainable Development".



The National Festival of Arts & Culture 2022 is slated for December 9- 16, 2022 at Adisadel Park and CNC both in Cape Coast, Central Region.



Madam Janet Edna Nyame swore in members of the Regional Local Organizing Committee and urged them to be proactive in making the event a magnificent one in the history of NAFAC.



The Local Organizing Committees inaugurated include;



1. The Publicity Committee



2. The Steering Committee



3. The Sponsorship committee

4. The Programs Committee



5. Hospitality and Protocol Committee



6. The Durbar of Chiefs Committee



7. The International Friendship Committee



8. The Security Committee



9. The Grounds Committee



10. The Exhibition Committee



The official launch and inauguration climaxed with Miss NAFAC - Central Region 2022 which had educative and thrilling performances from six elegant, intelligent, eloquent, and talented ladies who exhibited their pageantry skills in a fought contest geared towards choosing the best to represent the region at the National level come December 2022.

At the end of the contest, Antoinette Kennes Ofori was crowned as the winner of Miss NAFAC - Central Region 2022.



Her competitors, Josephine Kimberly E. Sampson and Sandra Denkyi Boateng emerged as 1st and 2nd Runners Up respectively.



The competition also had amazing presentation and talent exhibition from; Mabel Bowah-Abban, Belinda Yaa Boakye and Cindy Abena Owusu.



The launch also saw in attendance;



Madam Dorcas Salamatu Alhassan, the AG. Regional Director of CNC



Mrs Lydia Nyarkoh-Ampoman, the AG. Regional Administrator of CNC Cape Coast



Richlove Amamoo (Mama Awotsu Adzagba II) Central regional Director for the Department of Gender.



Mr. Rabbi Kohane Halevi, the Executive

Director of PANAFEST Foundation.



Mr. Fio Richardson Commey, Director,



Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation - National Commission on Culture



Dr. Eric Debrah Okyere, HOD, Dept. of Music and Dance, UCC



Mrs. Hannah Dodoo, MD, HADOD Fashions, Cape Coast.



Nana Ekua Apeatsewah II, Central Regional MUSIGA Chairperson



Members of Central Influencers



Members of Creative Arts and Media Association (CAMA)