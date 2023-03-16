National Grand Medal symbol has been used since 1960

Front and back of the The Grand Medal

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday honoured some Ghanaians and institutions for their meritorious service to the nation.

President Akufo-Addo explained, that the awards ceremony was purely a national event, “devoid of partisan, ethnic or religious considerations, and organised solely in recognition of the services offered by its recipients to the growth, development, progress and prosperity of Ghana.



The Grand Medal that is awarded has the national Coat of Arms and the symbol of an elephant. These symbols have been used since the institution of the award in 1960.



It is, therefore, erroneous to suggest that the 2023 Grand Medals awarded by President Akufo-Addo to some deserving Ghanaians and institutions have party symbol.

Description of the Grand Medal: An overall medal in silver. Size: 38mm high, 33mm wide. Ribbon: 32mm wide, blue background, a 3mm black and 3mm white stripe in the centre and 3mm red at the ends.



Observe: An elephant with the inscription beneath “The Grand Medal.’ Reverse: The Coat of Arms of Ghana.