General News

National House of Chiefs urged to intervene in Doba-Kandiga dispute

File photo of some members of the National House of Chiefs

The youth of Doba have appealed to the National House of Chiefs to set up a committee of eminent people to intervene in the land dispute between the people of Doba in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal and Kandiga in the Kassena-Nankana West District in Upper East Region.

This, the youth said, would bring finality to the matter and promote peaceful co-existence between the two communities.



A statement signed by Mr Clement Anontara, the spokesperson of the group, also appealed to the Regional House of Chiefs to call on people suspected to be encouraging the conflict, to desist from the act, to pave the way for peace in the area.



They also called on the security agencies and the court to ensure that the perpetrators of the conflict, especially those caught with sophisticated weapons during the conflict were prosecuted.



The statement called on the Kandiga Youth to remember the cordial relationship that exists between the two communities and not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble and cause disunity.



Currently, there is a joint military and police presence at the two communities maintaining law and order.

In April, 2020, a communal conflict ensued between the two communities over the rightful owners of a piece of land at Akonkongo-Abempengo Electoral Area, where a Police post and a Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compound were being constructed.



The conflict led to the death of a 78-year-old man and the burning of some houses and farms in the area, forcing the Regional Security Committee to impose a curfew in the area.



There were renewed clashes on July 5, 2020, leading to the death of six people, including an old man of over 100 years while four others sustained various degrees of injuries.



Twelve houses were also set ablaze, forcing women and children to flee and seek refuge in other communities.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.