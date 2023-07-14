0
National House of Chiefs wade into LGBTQ+ debate, describes it as evil and demonic

President Of The National House Of Chiefs Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: happyghana.com

The National House of Chiefs has referred to the LGBTQ+ discourse and actions that have drawn attention in the nation as evil and abhorrent to Ghanaian traditional values.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the president of the house, stated that the act is contrary to Ghana’s cultural values and traditions because God created man and woman to live on the land and reproduce. As a result, they will not entertain it.

Speaking at the General Meeting of the National House Chiefs on Thursday, 13 July 2023, in Kumasi, he said there is only male and female gender and no other gender, adding that “the Christian holy book, the Bible, Muslims’ Qur’an, and our traditions and customs affirm this fact.”

Ogyeahoho who doubles as the Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso traditional area, therefore, called on Ghanaians to support the chiefs to uphold the decency and sacredness of the nation’s culture, values, and traditions.

On his part, the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who paid a working visit to the House also added that LQBTQ+ is alien to Ghana and he also opposes it.

He said the Ministry will do everything to protect the nation’s traditions and make sure that the nation does not buy into any alien tradition.

