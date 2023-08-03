National Insurance Commission endorses Banking and Insurance Fair

File Photo

The National Insurance Commission has expressed unwavering support and approval for the 4th edition of the Insurance, Pensions and Banking Fair.

In a statement by the Acting Commissioner of Insurance, Michael K Andoh, the NIC indicates its impression of the organization of the program, describing it as a key step in deepening financial inclusion in the country.



The NIC commended the organizers, Kortlers Management Service for organizing the fair which seeks to bring the various facets of the financial industry together to explore ways of growing the sector.



It also encouraged organizers of the Insurance, Pensions and Banking Fair to extend invitations and collaborative requests to other agencies and also seek the support of the Ministry of Finance.



“The NIC appreciates your efforts to organize the Insurance, Pensions and Banking Fair to deepen financial inclusion in the country and assures you of our support.



“We would like to encourage you to reach out to other regulatory authorities and industry associations for their support and participation in the fair. We believe that the presence will not only enhance the diversity of exhibitors but also contribute to the overall success of the event,” excerpts of the statement issued on August 1 reads.

The Financial Fair” will happen simultaneously at the UGBS Park, near UPSA and AMA Park in Central Accra, from Monday, Wednesday 11th October to Friday 13th October 2023.



The event which has been themed “Making prudent financial decisions in times of adversities” is expected to draw key stakeholders in the banking and insurance industries to deliberate on expediting the recovery of the institutions from recent struggles.



At the fair, there will be sales, marketing, education, business opportunities, partnerships, networking at the fair and more.



There will also be a “Business Forum” which will address all challenges in making prudent financial decisions in times of adversities from creative ideas, entrepreneurs, investors and corporate bodies.