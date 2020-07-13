General News

National PTAs demand immediate return home of all WASSCE, BECE students

File photo: Students during an examination

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTAs) has asked government to send all school children awaiting to write their final examinations home.

“In the current circumstances, the children are psychologically unstable and would therefore, not be of sound mind to write the WASSCE and BECE examinations and come out successfully,” a decision taken at a National Executive Consultative Meeting indicated.



“We, therefore, suggest that these examinations be postponed till the situation is brought under control.”, a statement by the association issued Monday, July 13 said.

The association cited among other things the inadequacy of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the non-availability of same in some schools as some of the reasons they feels the children are not safe in school.





