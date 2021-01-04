National Peace Ambassador Clemence Gyato celebrates New Year with kayaye

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

His Excellency Clemence Gyato on January 1, extended his benevolence to the doorsteps of street porters (popularly referred to as 'kayayei') and persons living with disabilities in parts of Accra.

The exercise came off at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and forms part of



annual efforts by the ambassador to fete and donate to less privileged persons in society.



Gyato, who is notable for his role in the resolution of the Alavanyo-Nkonya dispute,



was Joined by the Mayor of Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana, among others at the new Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) building to distribute assorted items including 2000 hot meals, 1500 packs of water and 1500 packs of drinks



to 2000 people who were fed.

Beneficiary areas present at the gathering are Kayayees from Osu, Tema station, Darkuma, Tudu, Agbobloshie, Zongo, Fadama, Nima and CMB.



Activities were dance challenge between the various Kayayoo communities and the Disability. While lilwin also entertained them with an



awesome performance.



Speaking at the gathering, Hon. Sowah disclosed plans by President Nana Akufo Addo to build a modern hostel and training Centre for the porters.



In his speech, H.E Clemence Gyato also pledged his commitment in making the plan a reality. He also reveals that 200 people from the beneficiary areas are going to be selected for employable training skills to enhance their living. Finally, he advised all present to continue to comply with the COVID-19 protocols in their daily activities.

