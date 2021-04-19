National Peace Council commends GAF for ensuring peace during the elections

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for their immense contribution before, during and after elections

The National Peace Council (NPC), has commended the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for their immense contribution that ensured peace before, during and after the December 2020 elections.

It said the Ghana Armed Forces played a crucial role during the elections and it was because of this contribution that the country as a whole and the Ashanti Region in particular was enjoying peace.



Right Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Peace Council, gave the commendation when the regional council visited to the Ghana Armed Forces Central Command and 4 Infantry Battalion, at Idris Baracks, a military base in Kumasi.



The visit was to introduce members of the regional NPC to the General Officer Commanding and the officers, and also thank them for partnering with the NPC to help ensure peaceful elections before, during and after the elections.

Rev Andam urged the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), to remain loyal, professional and dedicated, since the nation would depend on the military to safeguard the integrity and sanctity of the country and urged them to continue with their good works and also continue to work hard to ensure the country’s safety.



The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brigadier General Joseph Aduku Aphour, in response, commended the National Peace Council for their dedication towards the peace Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole, was enjoying.



General Aphour advised them to always put Ghana first in everything they do to maintain the nation’s peace and assured the NPC that the Ghana Armed Forces would assist them in whatever they were doing to help maintain law and order in the region.