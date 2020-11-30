National Peace Council engages political parties in Effutu

The engagement involved members of the security agencies as well as members of political parties

Source: Ohene Amoh, Contributor

The Central Regional Secretariat of the National Peace Council through the Effutu Municipal office, on Tuesday 10th November, 2020 engaged members of the political parties and security agencies within the Effutu constituency on ways to collectively avert electoral violence in the upcoming elections. The engagement which was held under the theme, Averting Electoral Violence in the December Polls: A Collective Responsibility also brought together representatives from other agencies such as the NCCE, EC, CHRAG and the media.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Charles Ohene-Amoh, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Central Regional Peace Council (CRPC) stated that, the Effutu Constituency has been identified as part of the 906 hotspots identified by the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission in this year’s general elections. He therefore called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure peace in the coming elections in order to erase the tag on the constituency. In his keynote address, the Chairman of the CRPC, Mr. Matthew Eghan, further emphasized the importance of peace to the development of the nation and admonished parties to eschew violence and ensure peace is maintained before, during and after the elections because it is the foundation for implementing their policies. He encouraged parties to be just, fair and kind to other people who may not share their political ideologies, tolerate and respect their views as such.

The political parties and security agencies took turns to pledge their commitment to peace in the upcoming elections. The District Police Commander, Chief Sup. S.A Okanta who spoke on behalf assured the parties of their readiness to ensuring peace and protecting all citizenry before during and after the elections. He further advised parties to be mindful of what they say during this period because their words have potential of causing conflicts. The EC and NCCE also gave education on the electoral process and how parties can avert possible violence.

