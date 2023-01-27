National Peace Council urges NDC to return to IPAC

NDC flag

The National Peace Council has appealed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

According to the Chairperson of the Conflict Resolution Committee of the National Peace Council, Joana Adzoa Opare, the council is engaging the party to return.



“The National Peace Council seeks to promote collectiveness in addressing any unforeseen or foreseen challenges that will enable full participation of all political parties in the Inter-Party Advisory Committee meetings, particularly for the NDC to work towards a return to IPAC. And we all know how very important this is,” the Chairperson of the Conflict Resolution Committee of the National Peace Council urged the NDC during a meeting with leaders of various political parties on January 26, 2023.



Joana Adzoa Opare added that she believes that the council will create a platform for engagements between the various political parties towards sustainable peace in the country.



“It is the conviction that the National Peace Council will create a platform for fraternising continuous engagements and discuss objectively strategic means of strengthening relationships among the political parties towards sustainable peace of Ghana,” she said.

The NDC has boycotted IPAC for some time now.



According to the party, their boycott is because their contributions are constantly disregarded.



They stated that attending IPAC meetings will remain a complete waste of time if fundamental changes are not made to the proceedings.



NYA/BOG