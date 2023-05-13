National Rental Assistance Scheme is not a scam, apply if you qualify – Rent Control

Public Relations Officer of Rent Control, Emmanuel Kporsu

The Rent Control Department has countered persons who have described the National Rental Assistance Scheme as a scam.

Emmanuel Kporsu, Public Relations Officer of Rent Control, stated that the scheme is genuine and that persons who qualify must take advantage of it.



“This is not a scam.” It is authentic. “I encourage people who qualify to register, and if they are verified, their rent will be paid,” he said emphatically.



He disclosed that 230 people have received approvals and payments have been issued to their landlords under the recently inaugurated



The payments ranged from Ghc1000 to Ghc2000, he told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He explained that over 2,680 people logged into the scheme’s website to see if it was operating. As I speak to you, 230 people have gotten rent assistance from the scheme. Rent was paid directly to their landlords.



He said some of these individuals wanted to confirm that the system was truly operational. We had 1,210 people visit the site to see if it was working.

“We have also approved 182 people to receive rent payments.



He also revealed that 230 additional applicants had not finished their applications.



“Some 330 applicants had yet to complete their applications,” he said.



He stated that these categories of candidates had yet to submit their documentation.



He stated that 746 applications were being reviewed for the genuineness of their applications and documentation.



“So, when we add all of these data together, including those who received funds, those who were validated, and those who were processing their applications, we get 2698.

The Ghanaian government introduced the National Rental Assistance Scheme in January of this year as part of its efforts to provide decent housing for Ghanaians.



Under the scheme, Ghanaians over the age of 18 with a valid national ID card and verifiable jobs with an income are eligible for a rent loan in five to ten working days.



Total rent is paid to the applicant’s potential landlord, and the applicant makes a monthly payment to the National Rental Assistance Scheme.



The scheme is expected to be implemented throughout the country, although it will be piloted in five regions: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Bono East.



Applicants are expected to be evicted from the house or room if they default on the monthly payment arrangement.