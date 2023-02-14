National Rental Assistance Scheme is not for NPP footsoldiers - Tenants Union of Ghana

The Secretary-General of the National Tenant Union of Ghana, Frederick Opoku, has rejected assertions that only members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will benefit from the government’s National Rental Assistance Scheme.

Speaking in an interview on ‘The Lowdown’ programme on GhanaWeb TV, Frederick Opoku said that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been championing the scheme, has assured that every Ghanaian, no matter their political affiliation, benefits from the programme.



“The government involving the private sector and the Tenant Union of Ghana to be fully involved and also monitor, evaluate and comment is enough for us to believe that nothing is going to be hidden.



“On the day that they were launching this (scheme), at the foul glare of the vice president, I was very categorical that, Mr Vice President, Madam Chief of Staff, we know that people don’t trust whatever the government brings and that we fear that everything must be transparent, credible so that people will have trust in the system and the scheme.



“And we were given the assurance even when the vice president had the stage. And in fact, from there we realise that they meant business. And this time round we don’t foresee it becoming like others or the usual,” he said.



The secretary-general, who made the remarks while answering a question on the politicization of the scheme by GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro, added that the only thing needed by Ghanaians from both the private sector and the public sector, who want to benefit from the scheme, is that proof that they can repay the assistance given to them on a monthly basis.



About National Rental Assistance Scheme:



Government through the Ministry of Works and Housing on January 31, 2023, launched the National Rental Assistance Scheme with a GH¢30 million commitment under a pilot phase.

The pilot phase will cover the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, Bono East, and Northern regions.



Under the scheme, rent payment advances will be made for applicants who are either in the process of renewing, renting a room/apartment or a complete house.



Government adds that the scheme will provide low-interest loans to eligible Ghanaians to enable them to pay rent advances, which will be repaid on a monthly basis to match the tenure of the rent.



GhanaWeb Business examines the simple steps and requirements for enrolling in the NRAS.



How to qualify:



To qualify for the scheme, an applicant must show proof of employment covering 3 months of payslips, proof of income (3 months of official bank statements or mobile money statements), or an audited financial statement (for business owners).



Other requirments:

• Applicants must be Ghanaian



• Possess a valid Ghana Card



• Must be an adult of eighteen (18) years and above



• Verifiable employment and earned income



• Rent payable must not exceed 30 percent of the household income



Application process and how to apply



• The qualified person is expected to identify a property of their preference and notify the NRAS of same through a formal online application. (https://www.nras.gov.gh)

• An applicant must also complete an online or paper application form or submit two forms of national identification. They will also pay an application processing fee of 100 cedis.



• If an application is approved, National Rental Assistance Scheme will arrange with your chosen landlord and pay the rent advance directly and sign all required tenancy documentation.



• It will take about 5 to 10 business days for the NRAS to evaluate your affordability for the rent amount being sought and notify you of your application’s acceptance or denial.



• Once this process is complete, the tenant takes possession of the rental property thereafter and rent payment is always due on the first of each month to the NRAS.



IB/BOG