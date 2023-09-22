National Security Ministry denies allegations of offering $1,000,000 to fix the country movement

Minister for National Security, Kan Dapaah

The Ministry of National Security has refuted allegations made by Oliver Barker Vormawor, Convenor of the Fix the Country Movement, regarding a supposed offer of $1,000,000 to cease their activism.

The Ministry categorically denied making any financial offer or appointment to influence the group's activities.



The allegations arose from a viral post in which Vormawor claimed that the Minister for National Security had offered him $1,000,000 to halt his activism with the Fix the Country Movement.



However, a statement by the ministry stated that this claim by the conveyor was false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians.



“This Ministry has taken notice of allegations made, in a viral post, by Oliver Barker Vormawor, Convenor of the Fix the Country Movement, regarding a purported offer of $1,000,000.00 made to him by the Minister for National Security to compel him to cease his “activism”.



“While it is acknowledged that the Ministers for National Security, and Finance, and other relevant stakeholders, in 2021, engaged the convenors of the Fix the Country Movement to listen to their concerns, it must be stated emphatically that no offer of money or appointment was made to persuade the group to end its “activism”. The allegations made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor are thus false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians” part of the statement read.

The Ministry of National Security thus challenged Barker-Vormawor to produce any alleged recording or evidence of the said inducement, asserting its commitment to transparency and accountability in all its interactions.



“This Ministry, therefore, challenges him to produce the alleged recording of the said inducement. Meanwhile, the general public is urged to ignore the allegations and treat them with the utmost contempt they deserve,” the statement.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







NW/OGB

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



