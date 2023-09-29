National Security Ministry must wake up in its approach to prevent terrorists attack in Ghana – Expert

Security Policy Expert, Anthony Acquaye

Security Policy Expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy, Anthony Acquaye, has called on the Ministry of National Security to adopt a more proactive approach in preventing potential terrorist attacks in the country.

This, comes after some persons, believed to be terrorists, were arrested by police in Burkina Faso on September 28, 2023.



These alleged terrorists according to reports have been hiding in Fatchu in the Sissala West District of Ghana.



In a statement, Anthony Acquaye stated that a close collaboration and intelligence-sharing with neighboring countries, especially Burkina Faso, will help tackle the common threat of terrorism that has affected the sub-region.



Highlighting the need for robust border security, the expert emphasised the importance of strengthening security measures along Ghana's borders, particularly in areas with porous borders.



“Much as the security and intelligence architectures of the state are doing their best to safeguard citizens from the threat of terrorism, it is important to strengthen the country's border security to prevent terrorists from entering the country.

“Having studied the modus operandi of the terrorists, who look for weak and porous areas to operate, and with Ghana having so many unapproved roots at our various borders which can make it easy for terrorists to have their way into the country, through the northern enclave, which is very tricky due to rise in terrorists’ operations in Burkina Faso, in which Ghana shares border with at the north. It is important to deploy strong interoperability security measures and a critical collaborative proactive intelligence network among the two countries, and their other neighbouring countries to help tackle the common threat of terrorist attacks that have engulfed the sub-region,” he noted.



While acknowledging the efforts of Ghana's security and intelligence agencies in safeguarding citizens from terrorism threats, Anthoney Acquaye called for the deployment of robust interoperability security measures and proactive intelligence networks among Ghana and its neighboring countries.



“The Ministry of National Security is not helping the general public by not informing and educating them about the actual type of threats of terrorism identified or anticipated by their outfit that Ghana seem to be facing, including its threats level at the district bases, regional bases and the nation at large, through their website, social media Platforms or their normal text massaging mechanism,” the statement read.



This approach, he said, will help the public to remain more alert of the danger, and the actual type of threats posed to them and to tell any suspicious activities to the state security agencies through an active phone number.



Also, Security Policy Expert also criticized the Ministry for adopting a terrorism awareness slogan that he believes do not align with Ghana's specific threat landscape.

“Let me register my disappointment with the laziness approach of the Ministry of National Security in not being able to create its own Strategic Terrorism Awareness Campaign Slogan coupled with active contact number for citizens to reach up in any event of suspicious activities, but chose to copy the slogan proposed by executive Allen Kay from New York City which was used by the United States after their 9/11 terrorism attack, and adding to it an inactive (999) phone or contact number, which can be reach when citizens call.



“Until the Ministry proves that the type of terrorism threat, identified or anticipated to be faced by Ghana is the same as that of the United States, there is no point in adopting a Plagiarized slogan which does not concur with the combating of Ghana's type of terrorism threat. In the United Kingdom, for instance, the M15 created their own terrorism threat campaign awareness slogan, termed (SCaN) meaning See, Check and Notify. In that, if you see anything check and notify the security agency,” he stated.



He continued “It is also imperative to state on record that, the Ministry of National Security is doing its best to help prevent any act of terrorism that may befall the country through the launch of the Terrorism Awareness Campaign slogan "If you see something, say something" with gospel musician Empress Gifty as the brand ambassador, which I have my reservation on her appointment,” he added.



