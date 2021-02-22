National Security, Police shut down LGBTQ office on Akufo-Addo's orders

Armed National Security personnel, police reportedly shut down the office at Tesano [File photo]

Amidst the raging controversy regarding the opening of an office by members of the Lesbians Gays Bisexuals Transgender Queer and Intersexed community (LGBTQI), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered for the swift closure of same at Tesano in Accra.

Mynewsgh.com reports that a combined team of heavily armed police accompanied by armed National Security officials in mufti trooped the alleged LGBTQI premises and ordered all operations and activities to cease with immediate effect.



Additionally, all persons occupying the building were also asked to vacate the premises.



According to mynewsgh, the closure was confirmed by ardent critic of the LGBTQ community who is the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.



Moses Foh-Amoaning had earlier called on the government to close down the newly opened LGBT office in Tesano.

Further explaining the development, Mr Foh-Amoaning noted that his outfit, which comprises of the Christian Council and the Catholic Bishops Conference, the Muslim community as well as the traditional community would do everything in their power to fight the LGBTQI agenda in the country should President Akufo-Addo fail to heed the numerous calls to bring conclusion to the matter.



In a related development, the Kwabenya Traditional Council in the GA East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has threatened to burn a house at Ashongman, a community within the Kwabenya District and under the Traditional Council after the premises allegedly hosted a meeting of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex community members.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Traditional Council who is also the Kwabenya Musuku Manhene, Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo 1 the said house hosted the members of the group on Wednesday, noting that it had not been the first.



He lamented the occurrence as unacceptable during a press conference addressed by the Traditional Council in Accra.