National Security accused of interfering in voters ID registration exercise at Alajo

Abdul Rauf Tubazu the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso Central constituency, has said some persons believed to be operatives of the National Security are interfering in the ongoing voter's ID registration exercise especially at the Alajo 1&2 registration centers.

He told Accra 100.5FM’s parliamentary correspondent Richard Appiah Sarpong in an interview on Wednesday, July 8 that these officers are directing persons at the registration centers.



He described this development as “unfortunate” because in his view, the EC officials are the ones tasked with the responsibility of carrying out the exercise.



“When we approached them and asked why they are getting involved in the activities at the registration center they told us they were national security operatives and have been sent here to supervise the exercise.

“We went around this morning, we went to Pig Farm ARS and there were no troubles there. It was at Alajo 1&2 that we notice the involvement of these national security operatives,” he said.



Abdul Rauf Tubazu added that: “We all want free and fair elections. That is not how we want to run these elections.



“We must go into this elections without intimations but if you have national security interfering to the work of the EC we are not going to accept that.”

