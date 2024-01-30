National Security controlled a separate budget for the Black Star supporters - Okudzeto Ablakwa alleges

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that apart from the $8.5 million budget for the Black Stars that was sent to the AFCON, the national security also controlled a separate budget for the supporters.

In a post on X on January 30, 2024, Ablakwa said that he had received information from reliable sources that there was a separate budget for the supporters, apart from the $8.5 million budget of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the AFCON.



He said that the budget was managed by the National Security, without any transparency and accountability.



According to him, he will not relent in demanding full accountability on this issue, as well as the other issues surrounding the AFCON budget, which he described as a grand mess



“It has also emerged that there was a separate budget for the supporters of the Black Stars sent by the State. Deep throat sources inform me that the budget was managed by National Security. Nothing will stop us from demanding full accountability on this too,” his post stated.

The North Tongu MP added also that the only way to resolve this matter is to stop any further spending on the Black Stars, including the search for a new coach, and to conduct an independent forensic audit of the AFCON expenditure.



“It is clear to me that the only way out of this grand mess is to immediately curtail any further expenditure on the Black Stars including that ill-advised, rushed and misguided search for a new coach, and to urgently commission an independent forensic audit,” it added.



NW/OGB