National Security expected to provide economic security - Bureau of Public Safety

Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada

Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada has shared that among the core mandates of the National Security, it is expected that this institution provides economic intelligence for the advancement of the country’s economy.

He noted that as the world keeps moving, it is believed that the country with the largest economic mind is stronger than the country with the biggest bomb.



Speaking on this mandate of providing economic intelligence, Nana Yaw, shared with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet’ show: “If you look at the mandate as set out in the strategic document available online by the Ministry of Interior itself, it states that apart from providing intelligence for the executive, the Commander in Chief for that matter, apart from ensuring that they are able to maintain our unity as a state through intelligence, they are also there to provide economic intelligence to business communities.

So one of the goals of the National Security agency is also to look at the continent or subregion and say that there are these business opportunities springing up and so either we advise the state to move in, empower people to get into the space across Africa or provide them with information that will help them expand their space and dominate”.



The Executive Director noted that while the mandate of the National Security is sparse and wide, the ultimate expectation is to provide intelligence that will protect lives, protect properties and develop the economy.